Secret’s out! Top android USSD codes to have on your finger tips

Buying a new phone is one of the highs people get to experience once in a while. This is probably after months of coveting one or dealing with a glitch phone that can’t connect to the internet, the speakers are spoilt or the touch screen is basically dead.

And so, you either embark on research (or not) to see which phone will best serve your needs. For some, this is important while for others, it can be a status move or as simple as liking how the phone looks like. As long as it can send messages, receive calls, has a camera and can access the internet, right? Well, there is more to choosing a new phone than its face value.

For instance, knowing shortcuts on an android mobile phone can be highly beneficial in terms of allowing you to efficiently use your device. Shortcuts save time and effort, and is particularly valuable for frequently performed actions such as opening apps, navigating menus or changing settings.

With quick access to commonly used features or functions, users can complete tasks more rapidly and efficiently, allowing them to accomplish more in less time.

Mobile phones often have numerous features and functionalities that may go unnoticed by users. Knowing shortcuts can uncover hidden or less-known features, allowing users to take full advantage of their device’s capabilities. This expands their understanding of the mobile phone’s potential and can lead to discovering new ways to use the device.

So here are 10 android USSD short codes every user should have at their fingertips:

*31# – Hide Caller ID *#*#7780#*#* – Perform a Factory Reset **04* – Change Android device PIN *#0228# – Check battery status *#06# – Display IMEI Number to know if your phone is genuine *#*#7594#*#*- Change the power button behavior. If it is not working, you can use this code to shut down your phone to get it fixed. *#67#- Enable or disable call forwarding *#*#232337#*# – View Bluetooth device address *43# – Turn on call waiting *#*#7780#*#*- To get the recording of the last 20 seconds of your last call

At the end of the day, if you happen to be a phone addict for whatever reasons you use your device, knowing these short codes will enhance you efficiency, productivity, user experience and accessibility. It will empower you to make the most of your devices and perform tasks more effectively, ultimately improving your overall mobile phone usage.

