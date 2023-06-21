Jimmy Gait to Ruto: Famous Kenyan personalities who have cried in public

From left: Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Kenyan gospel artiste Jimmy Gait and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar. PHOTOS | DENNIS ONSONGO and FRANCIS NDERITU

From left: Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Kenyan gospel artiste Jimmy Gait and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar. PHOTOS | DENNIS ONSONGO and FRANCIS NDERITU





When a politician or a public figure cries in public, it can evoke a range of reactions and interpretations from the public and media.

The display of emotion by public figures is often scrutinized and analyzed, as it can have both positive and negative implications for their image and public perception.

On Tuesday, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja found himself overwhelmed with emotions during a recent speech about the challenging learning conditions in Roysambu Primary School.

While passionately discussing the struggles faced by public school students, Sakaja was compelled to cut short his address.

The incident occurred during the launch of the Nairobi County School Feeding program, attended by President William Ruto.

Also read: Sakaja weeps at school feeding programme launch

Public figures shedding tears in the public eye is not a rare occurrence in Kenya. In 2017, gospel singer Jimmy Gait became emotional during an interview on NTV’s show, The Trend.

Gait’s tears were triggered by the incessant social media memes mocking one of his songs, Yesu Ndie Sponsor.

Unfortunately, his emotional moment only fueled further ridicule from unforgiving Kenyans on Twitter.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also had his share of tearful moments. He filmed himself crying and shared the video on social media after winning a petition challenging his victory as Nairobi Governor. Sonko had previously shed tears of joy during his victory speech after the 2013 elections.

Former Starehe Constituency Member of Parliament Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, shed tears in public when politician Maina Kamanda was declared the winner in the 2017 General Election.

Despite the results, Jaguar remained adamant that he had emerged as the rightful victor.

Also read: Maina Kageni criticises Governor Sakaja for crying in public

In 2020, Cleophas Malala, the Secretary-General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), broke down in tears during a presentation to Senate Committees.

He alleged that five police officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been assigned to eliminate him.

Sharing his frustration and fears, Malala’s emotional testimony underscored the challenges faced by politicians in maintaining their security.

Also read: Five times President Ruto has wept publicly

In 2015, former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua became emotional during a public address.

Overwhelmed by frustration, he shed tears while narrating how some political leaders were allegedly plotting to undermine his political career.

Even President William Ruto has also wept in public, not once, but on several occasions. The most recent incident was during a thanksgiving service at State House shortly after he sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya when the Head of State fought back tears during the praise and worship session.

In a video that was later shared on social media, the emotional president is seen wiping his tears using a handkerchief in the middle of prayer.

Then on August 2, 2022, just a week to the General Election, Dr Ruto was yet again overcome by emotion, as he wept openly during a church service held at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Back in 2013 after Jubilee’s election victory, the then Deputy President broke down on the church podium of Faith Evangelical Ministry in Karen in what many interpreted as tears of joy.

These instances demonstrate that public figures, regardless of their status, are not immune to the depths of human emotions.

Also read: Stop playing ‘Deputy Jesus’, Christianity is not shedding tears, Karua tells Ruto