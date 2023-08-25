Security guard in court for threatening to kill his brother over Sh50,000 debt

Erick Makana when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Erick Makana when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A 35-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother and issued death threats to him during a dispute over Sh50, 000 debt was charged with assault and threatening to kill.

Erick Makana, who is a security guard, is accused of uttering words “wewe nitakuua” to his brother Jeremiah Matara at Mwiringo area within Kasarani Sub County in Nairobi on August 19, 2023.

The prosecution believes the words amounted to death threats to the complainant.

Makana is also accused of assaulting and injuring Mr Matara, contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code after he allegedly stabbed him twice during the confrontation.

Also read: Man shocks court by claiming his grandmother bewitched him with an erection

The suspect has also been charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in contravention of section 95 (1) of the Penal Code by allegedly pelted his brother’s shop with stones.

Mr Matara had returned from a church to find his brother allegedly stoning his shop. Mr Makana demanded Sh45,000 which he had given to his brother when they were putting up a house for their mother.

The complainant made efforts to calm down his brother but he became more hostile and allegedly slashed him with a panga on the head and back before members of the public who were watching the scuffle intervened and rescued Mr Matara and took him to hospital.

Also read: Carwash attendant who stole Sh1 million from client jailed for two years

The accused person was attacked by members of the public and subjected to mob injustice before police officers on patrol rescued him. The officers took him to hospital where he was treated before he was discharged.

Mr Matara later reported the matter at the Kasarani Police station after he was discharged from hospital. The suspect allegedly continued issuing the death threats to his brother while in police custody.

The accused, who bandages on the head, denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of Makadara Law Courts.

He said the dispute between him and his brother was caused by a Sh50,000 debt and that he was attacked and injured by his brother’s friends.

The accused was granted a bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount. The matter will come up for a mention on September 18, 2023.

Also read: Serial fraudster who was jailed for six months charged with similar offence