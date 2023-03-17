Shoplifter pleads guilty to stealing foodstuff worth Sh1500 at supermarket





A woman who stole a loaf of bread, milk, cake, chocolate and toothpaste at a supermarket in Kayole, Nairobi is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to theft charges.

Yvonne Wambui Wanjiru admitted that she stole the items all valued at Sh1,500 at the Muhindi Mweusi Supermarket on March 14, 2023.

She had also been charged with an alternative charge of handling stolen goods contrary to section 322 (1) (2) of the penal code but the same was dropped after she pleaded guilty to the theft charges.

The court heard how Ms Wanjiru went to the retail outlet located at the Kayole Junction and picked the assorted food stuffs and attempted to leave the supermarket without paying.

She was stopped by a security guard at the exit and asked whether she had paid for the items. She told the guard that she had paid for the items and was asked for receipts which she could not produce.

The accused person was escorted back to the cashiers and they all denied having seen her pay for the items.

The CCTV inside the supermarket was reviewed and it was confirmed that she had not paid at any of the counters.

She told the management that she did not have money which prompted them to call the police. She was escorted to Obama Police Station where she was locked up.

The accused admitted the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga. Ms Wanjiru will be sentenced on March 21, 2023after the prosecution lays out its case against her.

Ms Wanjiru was charged with theft barely two months after another woman was charged with shoplifting at the same supermarket.

Ms Vivian Achieng on January 23, 2023 admitted that she stole five litres of cooking oil from the same retail outlet. She had been arrested at the supermarket during the incident that happened on Saturday January 21, 2023, barely two weeks after she was charged with stealing from the same supermarket.

Ms Achieng later made a u-turn and denied the charges before she was sentenced and was released on bail by Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia pending trial.

