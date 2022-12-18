Ugunja lawmaker Opiyo Wandayi scoffs at Ruto’s scholarship program

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi (centre) gestures as he speaks to the media flanked by Nyando MP Fred Outa (right) and aspirant for Kisumu Town Richard Ogendo in Kisumu. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO

National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi says the move by government to offer scholarships to attendees of the Jamhuri Day celebrations at the Nyayo stadium was an after thought.

In an interview with NTV, the Ugunja lawmaker suggested President William Ruto was bothered about a parallel political rally called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“Immediately we said we we’d hold a parallel Jamhuri celebration, the government announced a scholarship program to attendees,” said Wandayi.

He criticized the scholarship program saying instead of awarding attendees only, the government should have made it available and accessible online to all Kenyans.

Azimio later cancelled the parallel rally and attributed the change of heart to other engagements.

A day to the Jamhuri Day celebration at Nyayo Stadium, ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui announced that Kenyans would get a free scholarship if they attend celebrations.

The scholarships he said would be on technology certification courses, and be awarded to eligible adults.

On December 12, the President awarded everyone present in the stadium a scholarship on Global Entrepreneurship and Innovation from Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University.

Ruto noted that a 16-unit course that would have cost one Sh100,000 was accessible to Kenyans at the stadium for free courtesy of Jamhuri Day celebrations.

