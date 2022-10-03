Umoinner touts in viral dangerous clip hanging from moving matatu, arrested
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has confirmed the arrest of two conductors who were seen hanging dangerously from a moving matatu.
This follows a viral video on social media where the two touts were seen hanging on a matatu operating along the Jogoo Road, Nairobi.
Through a statement on its Twitter account, the safety authority said that the driver of the matatu and his two touts have also been arrested, and will be charged.
“The driver and the two conductors have been arrested. They will be charged accordingly. We urge all road users to remain vigilant & speak out against such behaviour,” NTSA said.
Kenyans expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, calling upon the traffic police and NTSA to crack down on such behaviours on the road.
The authority has also said that Road Safety is a shared responsibility, and applauded the public for reporting the incident.
This comes days after the data from NTSA indicated that more Kenyans have died in road accidents this year as compared to the same period last year.
The statistics from the authority show that as of September 26, 2022, fatalities have increased compared to the same time in 2021.
General statistics documented by the police and the NTSA show that road fatalities between January and September this year, increased by 7.8 per cent.
The data shows that pedestrians accounted for 1,269 deaths this year, followed by motorcyclists (941), passengers (634) and pillion passengers and drivers who recorded 324 fatalities each.
