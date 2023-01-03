Vijana Barubaru set to release Sasa Hivi remix with Nandy





TikTok stars, Tuku Kantu and Mwana wa Wambui (Vijana Barubaru), composers of the hit song ‘Sasa Hivi’ have announced that the song’s remix will be made available today, January 3, 2023, across their social media pages.

The remix will feature Tanzanian Bongo Flava artist Nandy. The song which has since garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube, was released in November with many crowning it as the love song of 2022.

The track which has been shared and played by celebrities including Oga Obinna, Eric Omondi, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, Rayvanny, and Azziad among others has been widely used on TikTok with many lip-syncing while others tweaking the lyrics.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the duo explained that at first, they wanted to compose a feel-good song but Tutu opined that it be changed to a song about ladies.

Having been inspired by Mwana wa Wambui’s relationship with his lover, he shares that she did not know that the song was in her honour until the two composers wrote the second stanza.

“There were those specific parts that automatically she knew the song was about her, for instance, sipendi your favorite artiste but nakupenda nitacompromise. Listening to the song, she loved it and even cried,” he said.

What captivates them about the song is that people received it with open arms and kept sharing it till it became a hit exceeding their wish of only 100,000 views.

“It started hitting us when influencers started dancing to it. It made us take a seat and listen to what we did so much so that it attracted all those views.”

However, after their song went viral, Tutu revealed that they had been able to bag some partnership and ambassadorial deals, scooped some shows, and have also done custom dedication songs.

“Ladies have shown their love in excess via my direct message,” he adds.

