Willy Paul brands Khaligraph ‘cartel’ over Coke Studio selection! OG responds

Khaligraph Jones and Nikita Kering pose for a picture at the Coke Studio launch and Willy Paul. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu\ COURTESY

Khaligraph Jones and Nikita Kering are the only Kenyans representing the country in the second season of the musical TV show, Coke Studio.

Their selection has irked controversial singer Willy Paul who in a social media exchange with , Khaligraph Jones questioned why he was selected.

Willy Paul expressing his confusion asked, “What Criteria Does Coke Studio Use To Pick Musicians? Because For The Longest Time I’ve Been Topping Their Surveys Or Is It Another Cartel Based System? We have Myself, Wakadinali, Ob, And Many More. Anyway, Let Me Mind My Business.”

Khaligraph Jones didn’t hold back in his response, stating, “The cartel you’re referring to is called Khali Cartel, and I am the chairman. Send your CV, and after reviewing it, I might consider you, maybe in 2030, because I’ll still be here until 2029.”

The exchange garnered attention from fans and followers, with many chiming in on the conversation. One user praised Khaligraph Jones’ witty response.

However, comments also emphasized the need to respect Khaligraph Jones as an OG (Original Gangster) in the music industry.

Meanwhile, other users encouraged Khaligraph Jones to bring the heat to the thread and keep shinning.

It seems this exchange between the two artists has stirred up some excitement and engagement among their fans, igniting a discussion about their respective talents and the selection process for Coke Studio.

During the launch event on Thursday, July 6, the renowned Mazishi hitmaker expressed his excitement about collaborating with Nikita, emphasizing the amazing combination they bring to the table.

“I want to express my gratitude to Coke Studio for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this song with Nikita. I’ve been a fan of her music. I come from Kayole, and she hails from Karen, so it’s an exciting blend, and I can’t wait for people to witness what we’ve created together,” Khaligraph Jones shared.

