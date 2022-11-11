Winnie Odinga: Why I deserve to sit in EALA Parliament





Winnie Odinga, the daughter of ODM leader Mr. Raila Odinga, has lobbied MPs to vote for her to be among nine Kenyans representing Kenya in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

She is among the names fronted by the ODM party to the National Assembly for approval ahead of voting on Thursday.

Ms. Odinga believes she has what it takes to represent the country after traveling, studying, and knowing the region well.

She said East Africa Community member states lose out when competing against each other instead of working together.

“As the biggest economy in the region, it’s time for Kenya to roar and lead in bringing the EAC together. I believe I know how,” she said.

She said that an integrated and expanded EAC with a common market size approaching Sh500 million is an opportunity for the region to vastly improve its economic situation and uplift the lives of its citizens out of poverty with various jobs.

Also, the candidate said that EAC must speak with one voice regarding international trade.

“Lying on our East African shores are incredible, viable natural gas reserves that span the length of four countries. East Africa stands to gain if we negotiate as one voice.”

Ms. Odinga also said that Kenya stands to gain more from EAC with its investment in Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Lamu Port, and revamped Lake Victoria Logistics corridor, which she said will create employment.

As a youth, Ms. Odinga said that she would like to foster the participation of young people in civic and democratic spaces.

Her remarks come days after denying that she was among the nominees that the party fronted.

She is seeking to take the seat that her uncle Mr. Oburu Oginga, the current Siaya Senator, was holding until early this year when he resigned to vie for the Siaya senate seat.

Senator Oginga is the elder brother of the ODM leader.

