Acheni tamaa! Refigah blasts artistes for ‘secret’ meetings with Ababu Namwamba





Grandpa Records founder Refigah has blasted local musicians for being ‘greedy’. In an open letter to the Kenyan Music Industry, Refigah described the industry as ‘dead’.

He has also blamed artistes for being apathetic to efforts being made to raise the industry’s status, adding that the Kenyan entertainment scene is in a deteriorating state which is a threat to upcoming artists.

“What breaks my heart, however, is that every effort being made by relevant stakeholders to clean the mess is being sabotaged by the same artistes,” Refigah said.

He then called on the artistes to change their attitude and approach towards issues. He said most celebrities, are broke and the flashy lifestyle we see on social media is just fake.

“The complete opposite of their true self. Time is up, let’s get out of that cocoon and work together for the betterment of this industry,” he said.

Refigah then blasted artistes who have been running in government offices for their greedy ambitions.

“Everyone is looking at their gain rather than collective assistance,” he said.

He said when Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Ababu Namwamba granted mainstream artistes a platform for discussion, most of them did not attend while some went ahead and asked for Sh 5,000 for fuel.

“Since the new Government assumed office, there have been different groupings claiming to fight for everyone’s rights in the creative space. Everyone wants to be a hero or grab the headlines, but they all draw the line when the CS wants to meet all of you. This makes me believe that most of you are doing it for likes and comments because you thrive in chaos,” he said.

He also asked artistes to be united about supporting the music industry.

“You’re obliged to support CS Ababu Namwamba who means well for this industry. Tuache jokes, no one is proud to be maskini maarufu.”

He praised the CS who he said has willingness to return the music to the global map.

“Let’s walk the talk and save our music industry. It’s in dire need of all stakeholders to work in unison to push our Kenyan brand.”

