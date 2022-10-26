American comedian Dave Chappelle yearns to star in Nollywood movies





Top American comedian Dave Chappelle has revealed that he wants to star in Nollywood movies.

In an October 23 interview with American UFC color commentator, podcaster, comedian, actor, and former television presenter Joe Rogan, Chappelle said he found Nollywood movies inspiring.

Nollywood movies are produced in Nigeria and are often compared to Bollywood (India) for the high number of film productions churned out in a year.

Rogan had asked Chappelle if he intended on doing any more acting or would continue doing stand-up comedy to which Chappelle responded as follows:

“Man, I got this weird idea. I want to go to Africa and do some of these Nollywood movies. I’ve been watching them…these people can solve problems with so little resources; this is what these African directors are like.

They always look crazy but it’s like funny how crazy they look. But it’s also awe inspiring because I can’t believe this guy with no resources would solve complicated film making problems with this type of ingenuity because they have to… where would you find a reputable American star to apply these tricks to?”

He said, “Come with the funny- you just give me that look baby, don’t you worry, it’s all going to work out- I want to do that. I want to just see what’s popping over there. Africa is popping right now.”

Asked if he had a script or story in mind, the comedian said he didn’t know if he needed one but one just has to see what will happen when they get to that point.

“Something about it makes me feel joyful while watching. Like something…you know, I just want to try something.

Born David Khari Webber Chappelle in 1973, he has written and been in many hit movies including The Nutty Professor, Blue Streak, Con Air, Half Baked, and A Star is Born.

He also has several hit stand-up comedy specials and is currently enjoying Netflix success for his The Closer comedy special.

His acting trademark is saying provocative and racially charged humor while acting or doing stand-up comedy.

He won 5 Primetime Emmys for his acting and writing, 9 other wins, and 24 nominations over his career.

