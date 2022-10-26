Peninah Malonza officially approved as the CS of Tourism





The parliament has overturned the move of the National Assembly Committee on Appointment to reject the appointment of Peninah Malonza by approving her appointment.

This came just a day after the Committee led by Speaker Moses Wetangula unanimously rejected the CS stating that she did not show a grasp of the issues in the docket.

The committee rejected Malonza’s nomination on the grounds that she lacked the ability and experience to serve in the Tourism docket.

“The nominee did not demonstrate knowledge of topical, administrative and Technical issues touching on the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage. Consequently, the nominee lacks requisite abilities and experience to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage,” the Committee stated in its report

The Leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah informed the house that the Committee on Appointment had, in unison, reached the decision to drop Malonza.

However, things were overturned when the MPs ganged up against the report arguing that the move was unfair.

During the sitting, the MPs said that Malonza had all it required to do the task.

Aisha Jumwa, who has been proposed to take the Public Service docket, and Agriculture’s Mithika Lintrui were also rejected by the minority side of the committee

The House has approved all the appointed CSs and they are now waiting for president William Ruto to appoint them before they begin their work formally.

The others approved were Kandara MP Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), former Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria (Trade, Investment and Industry) and Ms Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

Also approved were Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works), former Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry), former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Prof Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury and Planning), and former Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu (Education).

Eliud Owalo (ICT and Digital Economy), former KenGen boss Ms Rebecca Miano (East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development), Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection) and Zacharia Njeru (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) were also okayed by the National Assembly were also approved.

Also approved by the House were Mr Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum), former Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), Ms Mercy Wanjau (Secretary to the Cabinet), Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) and Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts).

