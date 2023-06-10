Amira: Why I’m so picky on who I allow into my life





Businessman Jimal Rohosafi ex-wife Amira has revealed why she is so picky about who she allows into her life. Amira has in the past said she regrets getting married to the prominent businessman and opened up about the details of her troubled marriage.

The two split after Jimal engaged in a scandalous with socialite Amber Ray born Faith Makau. During that period the couple regularly aired their dirty linen in public.

Although their marriage was short-lived, Amira has since moved on and rebuild herself.

“If you knew how hard it was and how long it took to rebuild my little universe of peace and happiness then you would understand why I’m so picky about who I allow in my life,” she said.

In a previous question and answer session on Instagram, Amira talked about how her ex-husband repossessed all her house items (including utensils) and that she had to furnish her new house afresh.

While her separation and divorce from Jamal were messy, Amira said she is happy that she made the decision to leave Jimal for the sake of her peace.

“He was the worst person I have ever met and I loathe him with passion, I will never forgive him and even if I die today, I wouldn’t want him to bury me or even mourn me,” she said.

However, when Jimal parted ways with Amber, in July 2022, he posted a public apology on his social media pleading with Amira to take him back.

“I knew it was wrong, I knew you were hurting, but I just couldn’t get myself together! Amira, I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma💔. I am sorry for all the times I haven’t been the man I promised to be. Please forgive me🙏🏽. Me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful,” he said.

