Azziad: Why I go live without makeup





Kenyan TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya has revealed why she prefers being bare-faced on live sensations on her social media platforms.

The TikTok queen, while speaking to actor and film director, Philip Karanja said she has been criticized quite harshly by her followers for choosing to go live on social media without a face beat, which many claim is not conventional for an influencer.

Azziad said sometimes she even chooses to go live on her platforms with wig lines and a robe without makeup, and people will come at her harshly saying she is exposing her acne in a manner that is not pleasant.

“You find sometimes I go live nikiwa na lines nikikaa venye nataka tu and you find someone is taking or recording that and then they’re like ona venye anakaa bila make up and I am like no I did not do that without knowing because I do not want to lose the original Azziad. That is me at home, and I don’t go live with makeup, unless I’m going on a date and I am required to go live like that,” Azziad explained.

Recounting the number of times she has been harshly criticized for being real on her pages, Azziad proudly stated that she is comfortable in her own skin and does not care what people think about her.

“I want to show people that I am comfortable in my own skin because I am. Whether with or without acne. And me doing that has led people to criticize me for it saying that oh ona venye ako na acne na amekuja live bila makeup. There was all that backlash and it definitely hurts because at the end of the day you’re also a human being. But I am like if I had an option to cover it, no one would ever see me without makeup. If I wanted to, I would, but I don’t want to,” she said.

Having publicly shared her acne journey with her fans for the longest time, Azziad prides herself as a woman many young women look up to because a handful of them go through a lot of criticism for having acne.

“You don’t choose to have acne. A lot of people are battling this thing and they do not how to approach it or treat it, yet they’re being attacked by the public,” she said.

The actor-cum-radio presenter also said when it comes to such matters the people who matter the most don’t care what you look like and what people say.

“I have come to realize that the people who matter don’t care. The people that matter do not listen,” she remarked.

