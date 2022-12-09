Boni Khalwale linked me with President Ruto – COTU’s Francis Atwoli





The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli now says that it is the Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who linked him up with President Dr William Ruto.

Speaking during a function that took place at Kakamega County on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Mr Atwoli said that people had considered him a member of the deep state which he wasn’t.

The Head of State was in Kakamega for his official tour of the region since his inauguration and was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary, Mr Musalia Mudavadi.

The COTU boss said that he cannot go to a neighbouring country like Tanzania and whenever he is asked about how the government under the leadership of the Head of State is doing then he responds he does not support it.

In his statement, President Dr Ruto asked for forgiveness from the COTU boss saying that they differed since when they were young on matters of politics.

The Head of State made a joke about how he used to wrong Mr Atwoli by disrespecting him yet he was an elder.

According to President Ruto, all he was interested in is to ensure that most of the people who opposed his presidency joined hands and work with him with the aim of transforming the economy.

“I disrespected him, kindly forgive me. He had told people to cut trees and other things, “said the Head of State.

This is the other time Mr Atwoli has hailed praises to the Head of State after the August 9, 2022, General Elections.

Two months ago, Mr Atwoli who spoke at a burial in Khwisero Constituency, Kakamega County on Friday, September 9, said that President Dr Ruto’s political strategy was the reason the Azimio la Umoja lost.

