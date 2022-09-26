Dear taxpayers, you will pay for MPs dressing and cars – Atwoli

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli follows proceedings during campaign rally for Azimio la Umoja coalition at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli follows proceedings during campaign rally for Azimio la Umoja coalition at Garba Tula town in Isiolo County on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





The Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has weighed in the Parliamentarians (MPs) salary conversation saying they ought to be dressed well by taxpayers.

In an interview, Atwoli said, “Our MPs are unique. So many people depend on them and there are a lot of things they have to initiate in their own constituencies.”

Also read: Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Saying that curtailing them from earning well reduces their dignity as MPs, Atwoli added that that is doing disservice to the country.

“Our leaders must dress well, they must have nice cars, appear representative and must be seen as MPs. It is us taxpayers who should ensure that they are well dressed so that they do not become con men and do other businesses.”

Adding that MPs must earn well and have allowances, Atwoli posed, “If you are hungry how do you represent other hungry people?”

Last week, the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula gave the indication that the abolished sitting allowance will be restored.

This will have them get paid more than a judge of the Court of Appeal if the parliamentary leadership manages to push the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to reinstate the allowance.

Also read: Exclusive: Jacque Maribe responds to claims of being on suicide watch, heavy drinking

Speaking after his meeting with the SRC, Wetangula said, “We must have an equitable approach where MPs are clearly facilitated to do their work. Comparisons between Parliament and other departments of government have been made and distinctions drawn. I am sure that there will be no scandal.”

The 416 MPs in the two Houses of Parliament – National Assembly (349) and Senate (67) – in the 11th and 12th Parliament had been pocketing Sh5,000 in plenary sitting allowance.

However, on July 28, SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich published a gazette notice abolishing the allowance even as she introduced Sh150,000 in house allowance, setting their monthly pay at Sh710,000 and upgraded their job group. The notice came into force on August 9.

Also read:

Exclusive: Is Akothee’s sister dating IEBC lawyer? She responds

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Shaffie Weru: Accident? What accident? I was just ‘helping out’

Otile Brown, Churchill the top YouTube earners in Kenya

Five times Stella Nyanzi has courted controversy