Diana Chacha and MC Price unveil son’s face





Brand influencer cum content creator Diana Chacha and her fiancé Mc Price Kenya have unveiled their son’s face. In a video posted on Chacha’s YouTube channel, the couple walked down memory lane from their pregnancy announcement to the birth of their child.

The unveiling which was also done on the couple’s five-year anniversary captured their emotions helping their fans get to know more about them as a celebrity couple.

With their son, baby Jasiri being born mid-this year, the two love birds had announced that they were expectant in early April through an exquisite photoshoot.

“God makes everything beautiful in His time. Here is our perfect gift from God at his perfect time – the gift of a new life. We are now a family of three. We’re pregnant.

Our hearts are filled with excitement and joy! No words are enough to describe this feeling. We are happy to share this news with you guys,” read posts from Chacha’s page.

With the model being a former personal assistant to Size 8's, their relationship would have its own shortcomings with Chacha admitting that they had a fallout in 2020 which made them unfollow each other on Instagram. "We had a little situation between us. Despite our bond, we sometimes disagree but we find our way back into our peace. We are human after all," she said in an interview. However, the two would later resolve their disagreement with the gospel artist seen congratulating as well as being at Chacha 's engagement and baby shower. A month after the pregnancy announcement Chacha, MC Price popped the question in an invite-only event that saw other celebrities grace.

“She said Yes! This journey keeps getting better and better with God’s grace and favour. My Love my Queen @dianah_chacha I am happy you said yes juu pia ungekataa sijui tungeenda wapi. I love you so much. May God continue to bless our journey with more love, understanding, kindness and money!!”