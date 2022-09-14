DNG: President Ruto is the hardest working politician in Kenya today





Entertainment rapper turned politician Davidson Ngibuini alias DNG took to social media to sing praises for President William Ruto following his swearing-in as the fifth President of Kenya on September 13, 2022.

In his social media posts, DNG claimed that President Ruto was the hardest working man in Kenyan politics today- working while others slept from exhaustion.

“While we are tired after doing roadshow campaigns, he is already awake and has carried out various activities in several counties. He has worked extremely hard. He has put in a massive effort.

He has been consistent, and he has invested in people. As a young, newly-elected politician, I found myself taking notes and just immersing myself fully in the overflow of wisdom that emanated from the presidential dais,” wrote DNG.

He further went on to say that President Ruto had made the electorate in DNG’s Woodley Kenyatta Golf Course Ward a proud people who were overjoyed.

“I will work hard to connect the dots between my manifesto, our Governor’s agenda for Nairobi and the national agenda you have in store for our people.

As I emulate your drive and hard work, I hope to learn from you and other more experienced leaders about public service, leadership and governance,” the former entertainer added.

DNG went on to reveal that he’d had an emotional day witnessing President Ruto being sworn in as it was his first to attend despite campaigning for two former presidents.

“I watched the rest from home but for this one, I was fully invested. Today’s event was a mix of joy, happiness, laughter and tears as an ordinary child from an ordinary family rose to the highest office in Kenya.

Our new president is a testament that success can only be achieved if you press on, full throttle, relentlessly, and fully focused in the direction of your dreams.

In fact, we have a vivid example that anyone can make it in this country regardless of one’s background. This is the most powerful hustler story,” concluded DNG.

