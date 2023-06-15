Drunk man dies by suicide in Nairobi after quarrelling with his wife





Police in Kawangware, Nairobi County have launched investigations into an incident where a drunk man is reported to have died by suicide following differences with his wife.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Peter Mwago Murugu, 35, who used to be a caretaker, arrived at his home while drunk and started threatening to take his own life.

Mr Mwago then walked towards the borehole within the compound and threw himself inside. The scene was later visited by police officers from Riruta Police Station who confirmed the incident.

The incident comes just hours after police officers in Kabete launched investigations into two separate incidents where two people allegedly committed suicide.

Also read: American boyfriend of missing Kenyan woman jailed in US for 9 years

Nairobi News understands the two separate incidents took place within Nyathuna Ward and that the victims hanged themselves.

According to area residents, a number of people have lost their lives in Kabete Sub-County under unclear circumstances.

One resident, Pedro Chege, told Nairobi News that one of the men hanged himself inside his house before he was found by members of his family.

Also read: Police in Kabete launch investigations into two separate mysterious deaths

“He hanged himself while he was alone in the house, when other family members arrived they found the body hanging from the roof,” he said.

On May 1, 2023, Nairobi News exclusively reported two separate incidents where the bodies of two men were found inside a dam and river in Kabete.

The body of the man identified as Mr Johnson Githieya was found floating inside the river on April 30, 2023.

A police source told Nairobi News the deceased is the son of a local politician.

Residents of Kabete said the body was discovered by people who were passing near the river and made a decision to get it from the water.

Also read: How Imara Daima businessman was abducted by masked men never to be seen again