Ex-Health CAS Mwangangi and Chief Government Pathologist land new jobs

Former Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, during a Breakfast Roundtable for Women Leaders in Kenya’s Health Sector. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





Former Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, has landed a new job as the head of Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi.

This follows changes that were made recently by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in a move to make the health sector work in his administration.

Through the gazette notice dated April 28th, Governor Sakaja announced that the Pumwani Hospital will now be led by Dr Mwangangi.

The former CAS served during the last administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and under former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Dr Mwangangi was among the seven-member task force that was formed by Governor Sakaja when he took office to review and propose reforms in the county’s health sector, a team that was headed by former Kenyatta University vice-chancellor Prof Olive Mugenda.

Their term came to an end last year when President William Ruto became president.

In December last year, Dr Mwangangi was appointed the Director of Health Systems Strengthening at Amref Health Africa, Kenya office.

Dr Mwangangi became popular among Kenyans during the Covid-19 outbreak in Kenya, when she used to make daily updates on the pandemic.

At the same time, Governor Sakaja has also appointed the Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor as the chairperson of Nairobi Funeral Home, which was initially known as City Mortuary.

Other members appointed by the governor to be under Dr Oduor include Prof Vincent Onywera, Dr Edwin Oloo Walong, Dr John Nderitu, Eunice Kanini Mutiso and Alex Maina Mwangi. They will serve in their capacities for a three year term, effective April 24th.

The governor has also appointed Dr Gitahi Githinji to be the chairperson of the Mbagathi Hospital Board, which will comprise Edna Agnetta Akinyi Ojee, Edwina Auma Oliech, Faiz Ochieng Magak, Joram Fichingo Mwinamo, and Martin Kanga Adienge as members.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, which has lately been at the centre of controversies, will now be headed by Dorcas Kemunto as the new chairperson.

Members of the hospital’s board are Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha, Fridah Wambui Nduati, and Ronald Ngala Oniango.

Mutuini Hospital will be headed by Dr Isaiah Tanui, and members include Brian Muchene, Nancy Wairimu Mbai, Oliver Chiraba, Samuel Okwany, and Salome Mbugua.

Sakaja has also appointed Grace Omoni as the chairperson of Pumwani Maternity College of Nursing and Midwifery. The members include Albina Wangari Githuku, Isaac Kiprugut, Hellen Lusala, Alfred Obengo, and Diana Kapeen.

