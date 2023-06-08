How Mishi Dorah’s traditional wedding went down – PHOTOS

Socialite and actress Dorah Ojenge aka Mishi Dorah and her groom Murtuza Bohra on their wedding day in Kodiaga Siaya County on June 3, 2023. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA

Renowned socialite and former Nairobi Diaries actress Dorah Ojenge popularly known as Mishi Dorah, is off market.

The sassy actress tied the knot with his Asian sweetheart Murtuza Bohra in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony held in Gem, Kodiaga Siaya County last Saturday.

The event was attended by several celebrities, including comedian Eric Omondi, who was also the MC, and actress Sandra Dacha of the Aunty Boss fame, as well as other familiar faces in the Kisumu and Nairobi social scenes.

From the groom, bride, maids to those who were at the wedding, the dress code theme was well adhered to with guests branding various designs of burgundy and gold.

Mishi wore a traditional white gown with a touch of gold strands while the groom was in a burgundy garment and white pants.

Of course the décor was exquisite with the theme colours bringing out the true sophistication of Burgundy and gold, colours symbolizing ambition, wealth and power.

By 10am, Mishi and her team had arrived at their rural home in Kodiaga waiting patiently for their guests from Kisumu.

The groom and his team made their way to the venue around midday for introduction and negotiation of the bride price.

The venue was oozing class, while the atmosphere was electrified by the performance of renowned Ohangla artiste Tony Nyadundo.

After the official programme, Tony Nyadundo performed his best hits as the newlyweds and the guests danced gracefully before heading back to Kisumu for the after-party.

Mishi described Bohra as the best thing that has ever happened to him in a long time.

“He is my prince, peace, my happiness and my everything because he makes me so happy and calm in a way that I never thought I would be. He is so patient with me and he loves me for me,” Mishi said.

She told the Nairobi News that unlike, her husband is kind, calm, collected, caring and very understanding.

She said that she would not trade him for anything in the world because the young man has promised to take care of her and her children.

However, questions have raised whether it was Mishi who paid the bride price.

Mishi however put this to rest saying her husband paid my bride price in full as per Luo traditions

“He respected me enough to come to my father’s compound and ask for my hand in marriage, and for this I respect and honour him so much,” she said.

Originally from India is an engineer who works in Kenya where he was smitten by his lovely gem from ‘Gem’ when they first met at Mega City Mall in Kisumu.

When he stood to deliver his speech, Mishi’s heart melted with joy as the crowd wowed in awe. To him, he had finally found his second heart.

“In this world, everybody has two hands, legs, ears and eyes but one heart and this is why you have to look for a second one elsewhere. Today, I can comfortably say that I have found my heart in Mishi,” said Bohra.

He described his wife as his source of happiness and went ahead to sing for her in Hindu as her teary spouse blushed.

“The song loosely mean that in this world, nobody will ever love you the way I do,” said Bohra.

