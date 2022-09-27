Identity of police officers killed in Turkana East by suspected Pokot bandits

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

The National police service on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, revealed the identities of police officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) who were killed by suspected bandits in Turkana East.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, the police said that seven of their colleagues died while one of them was seriously injured.

They are also yet to get the six firearms that were in the possession of police officers moments before the attack took place.

“The combined reactive mobile patrol of GSU officers that were dispatched yesterday at 9 am to areas of Kakiteitei consisting of ten GSU officers from Lokori GSU camp encountered contact with suspected Pokot bandits at 5 pm at Namariat area.

The officers had laid an ambush at the area when suspected Pokot bandits who had raided a home within Turkana appeared in large numbers and surrounded a section of the patrol team,” the report read in part.

The following police officers were killed during the attack; Mr William Kirimi, Alex Wambua, John Kisoi and Boniface Mutiso.

Others are; Mr Edwin Omari, Mr Eric Rugut, Mr Augustine Ndiema and Mr Brian Macharia.

The officers who were injured include; Mr Raphael Gituro-Injury on the shoulder who is admitted to Lodwar County Referral Hospital, and Mr Peter Nganga-Injured on both legs who is at Lokori Sub County hospital.

Three police officers managed to escape and go back to the GSU Camp.

They are Mr Eric Indigo, Mr Caleb Muli and Mr Hassan Barasa.

Already, officers are in pursuit of the attackers even as they said that they are also searching for six firearms that went missing during the attack.

The details come just a day after President Dr William Ruto said that his government was not going to give room to the bandits.

President Dr Ruto ordered that more police officers be sent to Turkana County and they ensure that they wipe out the bandits.

