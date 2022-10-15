I’ll work tirelessly says Hussein Mohamed after appointment





Hussein Mohamed who was appointed State House spokesman by president William Ruto has thanked his boss and promised to work tirelessly.

The former TV news anchor appointment formalised a role he had played right from the time of the campaigns.

Mr Mohamed, a former Citizen TV news anchor known for hard-hitting questions during interviews, quit television two years ago before returning last year on the campaign trail of Dr Ruto.

He will replace Kanze Dena, another former TV newsreader who worked at Citizen TV.

On Saturday, the father of two took to social media and pledged to tirelessly work in supporting the president deliver the plan to achieve greatness for the republic.

“Mr President @WilliamsRuto, I’m grateful and humbled by the honour you have bestowed upon me to serve as StateHouse Spokesperson. I pledge to tirelessly work in supporting you deliver THE PLAN to achieve greatness for our republic. Thanks, patriots for your congratulatory messages,” he tweeted.

Mr President @WilliamsRuto, I’m grateful & humbled by the honour you have bestowed upon me to serve as StateHouse Spokesperson. I pledge to tirelessly work in supporting you deliver THE PLAN to achieve greatness for our republic. Thanks patriots for your congratulatory messages. — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) October 15, 2022

Under the executive order issued earlier on Thursday, Mohamed will, however, deputise David Mugonyi who was named as the Head of Presidential Communications Service (PCS), a re-formed communication entity which was previously known as the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU).

In an interview early this year, Mohamed said that when he was sent to interview Dr Ruto in 2009 then the minister for Agriculture.

The two struck a rapport instantly and from then on a strong bond started that gave the journalist access, mainly through prime-time television interviews, to the politician who would later rise to be President.

He describes himself as just a simple guy who is in the communication field and a journalist who has tried to make a living for himself under difficult circumstances.

“What you see is what you get and I can only thank God because it is His doing, not mine. I know that all these are opportunities that many don’t get,” he says.

“I love the simple things in life and privacy regardless of being in the public domain. That’s me. That is who Hussein Mohamed is.”

