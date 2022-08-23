Is Eric Omondi ‘thirsty’ for followers or just drama?





It is not clear whether award-winning Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi is thirsty for more followers or he is just acting with his newly-acquired female persona.

The comedian has lately been unleashing photos of himself dressed as a woman, complete with makeup. However, his motive and new fame tactics seems to be very consuming and understandable.

Eric’s sudden ‘change’ came a few weeks after he launched his Divalicious show, where he hosts women celebrities and socialites for interviews.

On the show, he has worn Peruvian hair with expensive dresses to show how a ‘real’ diva should dress.

While cross-dressing is yet to be fully accepted in Kenya, Eric has gone as far as adopted a female name for his role in Divalicious.

When he introduced Divalicious episode one, Eric appeared dressed as a woman alongside socialite Shakilla. The two discussed various topics and they both seemed at ease with each other.

Hours later, Eric unleashed more photos of himself dressed in a black jumpsuit posing with socialite Amber Ray (Faith Makau).

Eric’s latest antics have drew both praise and criticism. There are those who now think that the comedian is on the verge of losing his masculinity.

On the other hand, his Divalicious show has also drawn comments from artistes such as Khaligraph Jones. In a recent post, citing Eric as an example, the rapper said Kenyan artistes are not serious with their talents as most of them have chosen to use ‘other’ means to get fans.

In reference to Tanzania bongo star Diamond Platnumz’s performance at Azimio la Umoja campaign rally, Khalighraph said that it is behaviors such as that of Eric that makes politicians hire ‘foreigners’ to perform in their big events.