Jalang’o cries to Ruto for help as ODM tightens noose around his neck

President William Ruto shakes hands with Langata Members of Parliament Phelix Odiwour aka Jalangó at Members Lounge in Parliament Buildings on October 5, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, has made a plea to President William Ruto for assistance as he faces disciplinary action within his party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking on Saturday at a thanksgiving service for Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo in Kanyipir Village in Karachuonyo Constituency in Homa Bay County, Jalang’o expressed concern over his friendship with President Ruto being considered his gravest offense during his testimony before the committee.

The MP revealed that he is scheduled to appear before the ODM disciplinary committee next week, following a summons from the party.

“I have looked at all the charges, and I am being accused of being a friend to Ruto. I know you are a friend to Baba (Raila Odinga) and you guys talk. Please talk to him because looking at others who are facing similar charges are the likes of (Tom) Ojienda, who happens to be a lawyer. Jamani wasinimalize kama uko,” Jalang’o said.

Jalang’o further shared the shock felt by the Luo community when President Ruto emerged victorious in last year’s General Election.

“If the election was an examination, I think we even had a marking scheme. All we were to do was to transfer the answers. And things were going well till the last minute. We don’t know how you managed to win,” Jalang’o told President Ruto.

The Lang’ata MP is among nine ODM legislators who have been broken ranks with the party due to their friendly relations with President Ruto.

At least five other “rebel” MPs have also been officially summoned to appear before ODM’s disciplinary committee next week as part of the process to expel renegade legislators.

The summoned MPs, including Jalang’o, face accusations of associating with and supporting the policies of a rival political party, contradicting the official position of the ODM.

They are further accused of betraying the public trust bestowed upon them by party members and promoting the ideology, interests, and policies of another political party, as well as engaging in gross misconduct.

The complainant representing ODM in this case seeks the expulsion and recall of the MPs, citing a violation of Section 14A (1) (e) of the Political Parties Act.

The section states: “A person who, while being a member of a political party, shall be deemed to have resigned from the party if the person (1) promotes or is deemed to promote the ideology, interests, or policies of another political party.”

