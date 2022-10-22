Kenyan man legally drops his Luo name, adopts Kikuyu one





A Kenyan man filed with the Registrar Generals Department to change his birth name from those associated with the Luo community to those associated with the Kikuyu community.

In a Gazette Notice No 12806, Stephen Oyamo Oloo legally dropped the aforementioned names and adopted Mwangi Maina.

“Notice is hereby given that a deed poll dated October 13, 2022, duly executed and registered in the Registry of Documents at Nairobi as Presentation No. 1614 by our client, Mwangi Maina in the Republic of Kenya, formerly known as Stephen Oyamo Oloo, formerly and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of his former name,” read the notice in part.

The notice stated, “Inlieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Mwangi Maina, for all purposes and authorizes and requess all persons to designate, describe and address him by his assumed name Mwangi Maina only.”

The reason for his name change was not publicized.

To change one’s name in Kenya, a person must follow the procedure below:

The applicant must visit the Registrar Generals Department with a copy of the drafted deed poll.

A deed poll is a binding legal document prepared to express an active intention.

In this instance, the deed poll is a legal document proving a name change. To prepare this deed poll, one must be ready to wait between one to three weeks for it to be ready. At the Department, applicants will part with Sh 500 to have the draft deed poll registered in their files.

The second activity will be for the applicant to complete an application as outlined in Form 1 of the Regulations of Documents Act.

This application will require an applicant to provide details regarding their initial identification details and an affidavit in order for them to be registered with their deed poll.

This deed poll is accompanied by the applicant’s birth certificate and a statutory declaration prescribed under the Act (Form 6).

It is important for the deed poll to be signed and notarized by a Kenyan resident who personally knows the applicant by the name they want to change from.

The third step is to present the documents to the Registrar of Documents for registration. The registrar will go through the documents and decide if a name change can be effected or not.

At this point, an application may be rejected if the newly chosen name is offensive, includes numbers, symbols, or punctuation, if the name is impossible to pronounce, or promotes criminal activities and discrimination of any kind, among other reasons.

Should the application be accepted, the Registrar causes the deed poll to be advertised in the Kenya Gazette, at which point the new name is effected.

There are several reasons why an applicant may seek to change their name. They include: adopting a new name after marriage, removing a name after divorce, or simply preferring to change the names one was assigned at birth.

