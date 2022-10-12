Magoha announces official dates for 2022 KCSE and KCPE exams

KCSE candidates at Segero Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Ziwa, Uasin Gishu County tackle their Mathematics paper on November 5, 2019. The examination results will be announced today. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

The outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced the 2022 dates of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national examinations.

An updated KCPE 2022 timetable has been made available by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) which will span three days, from Monday, November 28, to Wednesday, November 30, according to the new timetable.

KCPE candidates’ rehearsal is scheduled for Friday, November 25, 2022.

According to the outgoing CS, marking will be completed by December and exams will be released on January 23, 2023.

KCSE, on the other hand, will be rehearsed on November 18, and thereafter sat for between November 21 and December 23, 2022.

The council will also conduct rehearsals for Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education (DECTE) on November 18, and thereafter administer the exams on November 21 – November 25, 2022.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has since directed Sub-County Directors to identify, nominate and vet centre managers, supervisors and invigilators who will spearhead the exercise and deploy them by October 18, 2022.

TSC, in a statement issued by CEO Nancy Macharia, further told the Directors to ensure that a ratio of one invigilator for every 20 students, and one supervisor for every 200 candidates is adhered to.

“No supervisor should be employed for hosted and KPSEA centres except for centres with KPSEA candidates only. You are required to deploy invigilators to hosted and KPSEA centres based on the number of candidates in the examination centre,” noted Ms Macharia.

“Take note that the number of supervisors and invigilators should be adhered to especially during optional papers. The centre managers should ensure only the required number of supervisors and invigilators report each day or examinations and online attendance is taken daily. This will ensure teachers will not be idling in examination centres with no role to play.”

