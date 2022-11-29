Mammito denies rumours of new man in her life after breaking up with Butita





Celebrated comedienne Eunice Wanjiru better known as Mammito has come out to clarify her current relationship status saying she is still single.

Speaking in an interview, the rib-cracking star said that she hopes to find someone to settle with someday. On whether she is willing to publicize her next relationship, Mammito said it would all depend on the kind of man she ends up with.

“It will depend on the person I find, if it’s a public figure it’s okay but if it’s someone low-key who does not want to do that then it’s still okay. I think that’s a discussion between me and my partner,” she said.

In September 2022, Mammito disclosed that she was enjoying her birthday vacation in the company of her new man, after only a few weeks of confirming her breakup with fellow comedian Eddie Butita.

Speaking to radio presenter Ankali Ray, Mammito said that she is not the kind to remain single as there are always men in line after a failed relationship.

“Mimi nakaa kukaa single hata siku moja? Nikaiwachwa tu hivi watu wako kwa line,” she said.

However, the comedienne is yet to shade more light on her love affair with the man she claimed to be vacationing with on her birthday.

Mammito confirmed her breakup with comedian Butita in September 2022, which according to the 29-year-old happened a little over a year ago.

During the interview, she shared more details regarding the relationship they had.

“We broke up like a year ago. I won’t talk about it, but we both decided that it was best for us to separate,” she said.

“I think the reason I would not want to talk about it is because it is in the past and the two of us have already talked about it, which I think is enough. Our relationship was public, yes, but we also had private moments which we dealt with in our own way, so I would not want to go public with that,” she said.

Speaking about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend at the moment, the funny woman said that they are still on talking terms.

“Yeah, when we meet we talk,” she said.

She added that she does not mind working with her ex-boyfriend in the future, seeing as they are in the same industry.

“We can definitely work together because he’s very talented, and I respect that, and I know there will come a time when we’ll find each other working together because this industry is very small.”

