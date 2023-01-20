Muhoozi now trashes ‘weak’ Kenyan military

In this file picture, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba after the two held discussions at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU

In this file picture, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba after the two held discussions at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO | PSCU





President Yoweri Museveni’s son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has now trashed the Kenyan military saying it would only take the Ugandan army one week to capture Nairobi and not two weeks as he had initially said. Ironically, his comments come a day after he said he was joking when he threatened to capture Nairobi. In an interview with NBS, Muhoozi’s spokesperson Mr Andrew Mwenda said the remark was a joke that was taken out of context by the public. Also read: Muhoozi: President Ruto knew I was just ‘joking’ about capturing Nairobi “What depresses me is how people are incapable of seeing a joke when it is a joke. Does anybody in their right mindset think that Muhoozi is planning to invade Kenya? He was joking and people took the joke and made it as if he was serious,” Mwenda said. However, in his latest ‘jokes’ Muhoozi bragged about how Uganda’s military might instills fear on some Kenyans.

Some Kenyans fear us because they know our military is greater than theirs. Our Army can capture Nairobi in 1 week! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) January 20, 2023

However, he asked Kenyan authorities not to arrest him when he next comes to Nairobi.

“I am coming to visit the grave of my grandfather, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. I hope Kenyan security will allow me in the country and not arrest me,” he said.

I am coming to visit the grave of my grand father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. I hope the Kenyan security will allow me in the country and not arrest me. pic.twitter.com/kUAPkqUfbk — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) January 20, 2023

In the past, Muhoozi has insisted that his tweets about capturing Kenya within two weeks were simply jokes tweeting, “3 months ago, I made a ‘Joke’ about taking over Nairobi in 2 weeks. Now any Tom, Dick or Harry immediately saw it for what it was…’a Joke.’ But unfortunately for some, it was not. Either way, the truth shall win! The East African Federation shall be realised.”

Also read: Muhoozi: I’m waiting for my father’s permission to contest for the presidency.

His ‘jokes’ had caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda that necessitated the leaders of the two countries to meet.

Muhoozi’s father President Museveni was even forced to apologise to Kenyans on behalf of his son.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country,” President Museveni said at the height of the controversy generated by his son’s remarks.

Also read: Ruto calls on African leaders to remove trade barriers for continent’s growth