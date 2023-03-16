My son, do not rest, keep fighting – Jeff Mwathi’s mother

Jeff Mwathi (left) was buried (inset) in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023, after dying outside Kikuyu entertainer, DJ Fatxo's house in Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Jeff Mwathi’s mother, Ann Mwathi, has shared her prayer for her deceased son asking him not to rest but keep fighting until he gets justice.

In a series of posts that she has been making on her TikTok, the grieving mother pleaded with her late son to cry louder till justice is served.

The mother has also narrated how close she was to her son.

She has also posted screenshots of their conversations and even voice notes he used to send her while she was in Dubai.

Kenyans have also continuously beseeched Jeff’s spirit not to rest till he gets justice.

Here are some of the comments:

“Keep fighting Jeff… disturb them talk to them at daylight. Jeff, be their night guest every night do not rest until justice prevails,” wrote Shiro Kareithi.

“You named him Mwathi… his name is ruling. Jeff, you are not dead, you are just sleeping, keep fighting,” said Essy.

“Take heart Mama Jeff. Jeff’s soul will keep fighting for his justice,” commented Wambui wa Maina.

“Jeff, your spirit should fight them till they reveal themselves. They touched the wrong one,” wrote Justina Mwanza.

“Keep on fighting boy, do not leave them,” said Esther Kinanu.

“Don’t rest, torment all that killed you until you get justice,” Joy Shreel Wanjiku wrote.

“Keep fighting son, do not let them rest. Your blood was so precious,” said Mwangi Jane.

According to media reports, Jeff was contacted by DJ Fatxo, a popular Mugithi singer, for some interior decoration work, but he ended up dead in the musician’s 10th-floor apartment along Thika Road under unclear circumstances.

A postmortem report attached to the investigative notes indicate that Jeff died of acute trauma resulting from multiple injuries on the head and limbs. His head had burst open.

Since then, Kenyans have been calling for justice with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under instructions from the Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki taking up the case.

On the other hand, DJ Fatxo, whose real name is Lawrence Njuguna, has said he believes he will be exonerated.

“We all want to know the truth. We believe that justice will prevail,” DJ Fatxo said while urging his fans to continue supporting him.

Further, during a press conference last week, DJ Fatxo denied any involvement in Jeff’s death and assured the public that he was the first to notify the police about Jeff’s ‘disappearance.’

