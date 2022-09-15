Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja introduced to Instagram in endearing post





Socialite and Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai hang out in her mother’s new government office on September 14, days after Tabitha Karanja was sworn in as the Nakuru Senator.

In videos posted to Instagram, Anerlisa showed off the office in mirror selfies and videos showed off the wall hangings her mother had put up and the desk where the once Keroche Chief Executive Officer will be carrying out her new duties.

However, what caught the hearts of many was when Anerlisa introduced her mother to Instagram.

Anerlisa could be heard inviting her mother to come into the camera view, asking her to play with her hair as they messed around with Instagram filters.

“First off, mum is shocked about these Instagram filters. Then I had to show her how Insta works. Had to mute it. She said (in Kikuyu) so this is what people do on Instagram and asked why her face looks different,” Anerlisa captioned the videos.

Anerlisa is an Instagram aficionado boasting over one million followers while an account bearing Tabitha’s name has 4, 323 followers.

It is not known if she is the one who uses it or has social media managers handling her accounts.

A day does not go by before Anerlisa posts content about her lifestyle, her experiences with friends- rich and not so well off alike, her love life and her business.

She posts so often that at some point, her followers encouraged her to go slow on showing people what her life is like.

This was after she posted several of her intimate relationships which went on to end in scandalous manners, subjecting her to snarky and ridiculing comments over her alleged inability to keep a man despite being rich and having it all.

