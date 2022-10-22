Nini Wacera: My traumatic abortion took an entire day!





Kenyan actress Nini Wacera is enjoying success following the July 15, 2022, release and airing of her Country Queen Kenyan series on Netflix.

She stars as the greedy and evil protagonist who is after diamonds located beneath a village from which her husband’s mistress hails from.

In media rounds to promote her work and talk a little bit about her life earlier this week, she narrated how she endured a traumatic abortion process at age 19.

Also read: Radio boss Jeridah Andayi opens up on losing her second child

“I feel like it’s one experience in my life that ripped me to the core of my soul because it was traumatic. That abortion took a whole day.

They put a pill in me, and a nurse would come in occasionally and roughly do an examination. After all, you’re the loose girl who had sex with your boyfriend and got pregnant. I went home, got into bed, and never came out of my bed,” Wacera told Parents Magazine.

Also read: Zari Hassan defends viral video of Diamond explaining why they broke up

She revealed the debate between having a baby at such a young age and recognizing that she couldn’t be a parent at that moment.

Following the abortion, no one in her family spoke about the matter, and it was during that time she revealed that she had nursed suicidal thoughts that pushed her to attempt to take her life.

Also read: Ferdinand Omanyala’s wife responds to Huddah wooing her man

After this incident, her mother finally attempted to get her some help.

“My story, like most, isn’t pretty and it was through determined effort, holding on to an idea and trusting God (sometimes losing faith) that I made it here,” added Wacera.

Wacera is a mother to a 21-year-old daughter and counts herself successful when she sees that her daughter makes good decisions for herself and is happy.

Also read: She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce

The 44-year-old revealed she had been going to therapy on and off for 15 years now and explained that the sessions had helped her.

“When I am on a high in my career, I do therapy. When I fall into a dark cloud of depression, I go for therapy,” said Wacera.

Also, read our top stories today:

Janet Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, talks about going into debt

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022