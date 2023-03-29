NN Lifestyle: Is social media enough ground for someone to end a relationship?





It’s no news that excessive or rather obsessive use of social media has been linked to couples fighting a lot. But the hard question is – Is social media enough reason to call it quits on a relationship?

With ideologies like online dating being among the most common ways to meet a romantic partner on the internet by simply swiping right and left, social media continue to prove a threat to thriving relationships as it enables both men and women to exercise their fantasies.

People are then led to believe that they have options and thus end up neglecting their partners in real life without even, perhaps, realizing it.

But while the digital landscape provides a great opportunity to make connections, it can also function as a source of discord in romantic relationships.

Social media, in particular, can spur feelings of insecurity, jealousy, and general uncertainty, depending on how we use it.

And that’s why it’s important to be communicative with romantic partners about boundaries for social media for your romantic relationship.

In as much as social media has its potential positives like functioning as a vehicle to help couples stay connected, especially in long-distance relationships; creating a digital blueprint of special occasions and other memories for you and your partner to cherish; and allowing you to understand your partner in a different way, it also comes with a hefty load of frustrations that are built on suspicion and distrust.

The other flip side of social media unveiling new details about a partner is that the new side may not resonate with you.

Perhaps it even reflects a problematic behavior, like micro-cheating, or behavior that is not technically considered cheating but involves more covert behaviors of secrecy, dishonesty, or emotional-based interactions outside of the relationship. This is where problems in the relationship start boiling.

With social media has also come the term, ‘Micro Cheating’. Micro Cheating basically involves participating in inappropriate intimate connections with others outside your relationship.

On social media, micro-cheating may depend on the scope of your specific relationship agreement. But, it may take the form of flirting, whether via comments, DMs, liking certain photos, using suggestive emojis, or spending considerable time engaging in digital interactions that aren’t necessarily inappropriate but still absorb emotional energy.

A partner may feel every time they walk in a room, their partner is on social media scrolling through Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook as though they can never put their phone down, which stands in the way of emotional intimacy.

When this happens, one is forced to be suspicious of what kind of content keeps their partner so hooked to the point of being oblivious to their environment.

When someone is scrolling to an extent that they are distracted when spending time with their partner or ignoring them completely, it’s a sign that firm boundaries need to be set.

If, however, the boundaries had already been set but your partner keeps insisting on portraying the same behavior or keeping up the same habit, then it just might be time to consider ending that relationship.

The last thing you want is to commit for a lifetime to someone who does not respect your boundaries. Where’s the love in that anyway?!

So, yes. Social media is absolutely enough ground for someone to end a relationship.

