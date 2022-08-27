Otile Brown tells off fans for criticizing his English songs





Kenyan RnB artiste Otile Brown has fired back at haters who are criticizing his English songs. The mellow-voiced singer has challenged those throwing shade at him to embrace new ideas and stop criticizing artistes who are trying to diversify their art.

“You people should give us a chance to try new ideas. We have to think outside the box. See how artistes from other countries are trying new hits and are excelling. We have to be flexible and embrace change. We don’t have to do the same thing over and over until it loses its taste,” he said.

He said that he will continue producing Kiswahili songs but also venture into English hits, adding that after his two-week break, he did two English collabos.

He also said his English songs are far better than what some other artistes have produced.

“My lingo is far much better than some of the artistes around. So stop criticizing my English songs,” said the Dusuma hitmaker who is currently on a tour in the US.

Also read:

Otile Brown arrives in US for 15-city tour

RnB maestro Otile Brown confirms extensive US tour

The millions Otile Brown pocketed for Tecno brand role

Otile’s recent English song titled Sempre has received varied reactions from his fans, with some praising and others criticizing it.

“I think he is doing a great job from a Canadian perspective. We should appreciate his efforts and be supportive,” said one social media user.

On the other hand, comedian Steven Oduor Dede aka DJ Shiti said Kenyan artistes must break the language barrier to rise in the industry.

“Language barrier has really precluded our art from going beyond borders. It’s high time we work on it. We have to eye places such as Spain and Cyprus. I want to perform in Croatia, Paraguay or Bangladesh someday,” said DJ Shiti.