Pray for her: Papa Shirandula actress Wafirethi battling baffling medical issue





Former Papa Shirandula actress Hanita Njoki Mwaniki, popularly known as Wafirethi, is battling a medical issue that is causing her sleepless nights.

In a live social media video, the actress revealed that she was enduring so much pain and also needed financial support as she heads into the Kenyatta National Hospital today, Monday, September 12, 2022, for treatment.

According to Wafirethi, she is enduring severe pain around her areola and nipple.

“I’m not sleeping because of this pain. I was supposed to go for a test on Friday but I didn’t because of some things. I have a new appointment though.

Please pray for me guys. The way I am feeling it’s only me and God who knows. You guys can’t know or feel this pain. I feel like a fire has been put to my chest because I don’t want anything to touch my breast,” Wafirethi began.

She called for prayers and financial support as she received well wishes from those watching her live video recorded on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“I’m here for your support guys and may God bless you all for me. Your prayers will really help me. I don’t really know what the issue is with me and what we can do.

I wish I could show you guys this thing it is just that I can’t lift my clothes here. I will appreciate anything contributed toward my treatment,” added Wafirethi.

She provided her mobile phone number on her Tik Tok live video and asked her fans to share the video.

In a past YouTube interview with Kamuhunjia in 2021, Wafirethi revealed that she was fired from the long-running popular Citizen TV show without notice.

“I was earning Sh 15,000 per episode on Papa Shirandula. I could have planned myself in advance by saving up money and opening a business. It has been tough because the landlord still expects rent among other needs,” Wafirethi narrated.

Since the job loss, she also had to give up supporting orphans but things began looking up a bit when she landed an acting role in a vernacular show that continues to slowly help her get back on her feet.

