Ruto meets Raila at Mukami Kimathi’s burial





President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga have today met for the first time in public since the August 9, 2022 General Election.

The two political rivals are among the mourners at the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi, who was the wife of the late freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

Also in attendance at the ceremony in Nyandarua County is Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua among other senior state officials.

Since last year’s elections, President Ruto and Mr Odinga have heightened their hostilities over the outcome of the polls among other political difference.

The leaders two have also lately differed in public over among other issues, the high cost of living in the country, the appointment of new IEBC commissioners, state appointments, the Shakahola deaths saga and the Finance Bill 2023.

Mukami Kimathi died on May 4, 2023 at the age of 96 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.

More to follow…