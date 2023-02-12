Sakaja to open Nairobi County’s first ICU

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja gestures when he met a team from Nation Media Group (NMG) led by Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama on November 23, 2022 at County Hall in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi County is set to have the first public Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed the facility will be opened soon.

Without giving the exact date or month the facility will begin unit operation, Sakaja said on his social media accounts that the ICUs will be installed in all level 5 hospitals.

“We’ve put together Nairobi County’s first ICU facility. To be opened soon. Can you believe the county has never had a public ICU,” said Sakaja.

Level 5 hospitals offer services such as in-patient and out-patient care, specialised clinics, health promotion services, rehabilitative services, imaging services and funeral home services.

In Nairobi, there are preventive, curative and protective, reproductive health services through a network of more than 80 health centers and three hospitals spread across the city.

Depending on the facilities that the patient needs, an ICU cost per day may range from Sh1,500 to Sh3,500 or more. However, the cost is only an estimate since each patient have different care needs.

However, accessing ICU services has been a burden to the majority of Kenyans. This is because facilities with such services are few and the majority are unable to pay the high charges.

At the same time, Sakaja also addressed the issue of medical cover for former Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) staff.

“On the issue of former NMS staff insurance, we have repeatedly asked the National government and Ministry of Public Service to fast-track the handing over of the contract with NHIF that still has not been transferred to Nairobi,” said Sakaja.

“Until the contract is transferred, there is no legal way for the Nairobi County government to make any payment. Our health care workers are suffering and should not be used as a bargaining chip by anyone and especially NHIF that has been owed Sh1.2 billion by NMS since 2020. We care about our workers and their families,” the county boss said.

