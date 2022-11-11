Twitter adds ‘Official’ label to combat impersonation





Twitter has continued to bring changes to the social media platform days after its new billionaire, Elon Musk, took over the ownership.

The communication company has now said that it has improved its services as it deals with fake accounts and impersonation.

Now, some of the verified accounts on Twitter will be labeled as “Official” by the company, differing from any other accounts claiming to be associated with the labeled one.

“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an “Official” label to some accounts,” Twitter said.

Also read: Nairobbery: City of lawlessness, report details damning decline in security

However, a day ago, the company had said that it was not planning to introduce the “Official” label as it was planning other means of dealing with impersonation and deception.

“We’re not currently putting an “Official” label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception,” the company posted on Thursday morning.

Musk also announced that going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name and not just in their bio.

“To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not okay.”

Also read: Exclusive: Why I’m charging Sh1m for social media influencing – DJ Noshs

Twitter enjoys over 238 million users, and there have been plans to charge users with blue budge a monthly subscription fee of Sh970 (USD 8).

The owner said that the price was adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity, saying that the payment will help the company to run smoothly.

According to Musk, those who will subscribe to his monthly payment will have access to many adverts and priority in replies.

“Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam” and will also be able to post longer video and audio and “half as many ads.”

Also read: Watch: Viral TikTok dancing nurse getting used to instant fame – Exclusive

Initially, Musk had suggested a subscription fee of Sh2,430 (USD20), which received a lot of criticism across the board as some of the users with influence claimed they would rather lose their blue budge than pay for it.

twitter is planning on suppressing tweets from people who haven’t paid to use it. i can’t even begin to emphasize how ridiculous a decision it is to make your product subscription based when your biggest competitors are all free lmao — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) November 9, 2022

Also, read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Bahati explains why he is focusing on music after losing Mathare MP seat

411 secrets: Comedian with KRA drama buys wife posh car

411 secrets: Rebellious rich kid gets baby with politician

‘Karen Nyamu, you need mental evaluation,’ Samidoh’s US host Bernice says