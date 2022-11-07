Twitter to permanently suspend handles engaging in impersonation without ‘parody’ sign





Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the bird app will permanently suspend any Twitter handle engaging in impersonation.

Sharing the new developments, Musk said, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

Adding that Twitter is currently rolling out widespread verification and there will be no warning before suspending the parody accounts, Musk shared, “This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.”

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

However, he still cautioned that any name change at all would cause a temporary loss of the verified checkmarks.

The technology guru announcement comes at a time when the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) lamented the increased impersonation of political leaders.

On their Twitter page, DCI said, “Be wary of fake social media accounts. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is cautioning members of the public to be wary of fraudsters operating pseudo-social media accounts impersonating members of the first family, the deputy president, chief justice and other senior government officials.”

Adding, “The crooks who have opened multiple Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts have obtained hundreds of thousands of shillings from unsuspecting Kenyans, who are duped into believing that the owners of the accounts will assist them to secure financial assistance, jobs, among other favours.”

DCI went ahead and shared incidences of how Kenyans were duped by people perpetuating to be senior government officials and even robbed their unsuspecting Kenyans of their monies.

However, Musk had previously announced that verified accounts will have to pay Sh800 every month to keep their accounts verified with Twitter users being against the move.

A verified account is designed to make people aware that the account is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.

Currently, there is no charge to be verified, as it is meant to simply be a way to stop accounts from impersonating you if your account has been proven to be of public interest.

