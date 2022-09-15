Ulinzi Stars appoint Bernard Mwalala as head coach

Ulinzi Stars chairman Lieutenant Colonel Denis Tialal (left) with new club coach Bernard Mwalala during his unveiling on September 15, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Football Kenya Federation Premier League title-hopefuls Ulinzi Stars have appointed Bernard Mwalala as the club’s head coach.

Mwalala will be assisted by Vincent Otieno who has been serving as a stand-in coach since July after experienced coach Benjamin Nyangweso was relieved of his duties.

Former Wazito head coach Khamisi Abdallah Mohamed will join Mwalala as one of his assistant coaches.

“We are delighted to welcome Bernard Mwalala as our new head coach. He will be assisted by Vincent Otieno and Khamisi Abdalla Mohammed,” Ulinzi Stars said in a statement.

Mwalala is a household name in Kenyan football having previously played for the national team before crossing over to the technical bench where he has coached Nzoia Sugar, Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz.

At Bandari where he served between 2018-2020, Mwalala led the dockers to a second place finish behind Gor Mahia on two occasions. He is also led the Dockers to the Caf Confederation Cup play-off stage in 2019 where they were eliminated by Guinea’s Horoya AC.

Last season, Mwalala led Kakamega Homeboyz to a second place finish where they lost the FKF-PL title to Tusker on goal difference on the last day of the season. He has served the club for the past two seasons and was an assistant coach to Nicholas Muyoti in the 2020/21 season.