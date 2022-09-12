Photos: Victor Wanyama throws lavish yacht party as his baby turns one





Football darling Victor Wanyama threw a lavish yacht party to celebrate as his son, Arel, turned one year old.

In photos and videos posted by himself and his partner, Kenyan actress Serah Teshna Ndanu, the couple invited over friends as they spent the day in the sun and on the water to cut Arel’s huge cake.

“My baby is one. It’s my heart’s birthday. Arel- meaning the lion of God. We wanted to have a mini-intimate celebration with close friends and family,” Teshna said in part.

The duo welcomed their son on September 9, 2021, after years of dating and it would appear Teshna really yearned to be a mother going by her past social media posts.

“Nine. Not just a number to us. Nine is very significant in my baby’s life. Born on 9.9.21 at 9 am and finally turning 9 months is cogent.

Number 9 also used 49 times in scripture, symbolizes divine completeness or conveys the meaning of finality. Definitely a strong message to me by God. My baby was the missing puzzle. To complete me and make me whole.

The number 9 also represents the fruits of God’s Holy Spirit, which are Faithfulness, Gentleness, Goodness, Joy, Kindness, Long suffering, Love, Peace and Self-control (Galatians 5:22 – 23).

9 is one of the numbers that your guardian angels will send to you at the moment when you need help and support. My Son is the strongest sign that God sent me. I’ve found a new meaning to love, my purpose in life and my strength when I’m desperately in need of one.

Happy Nine months my Angel, my heart, My life, My twin, My happiness and joy. I love you with my entire soul. Here is to a great milestone baby! We love you more than words baby. God is the Greatest 🙏🏾 #BabyCuddlesAt9Months #HappyMum #GodIsTheGreatest,” Teshna wrote in June 2022.

Wanyama and Teshna have been together for six years now but their relationship has always been shrouded in secrecy.

Before they officially announced their relationship, rumours had been going around for months about the two of them.

“It’s been six years of fun and dating and being together and enjoying ourselves. You know we are very private individuals and that’s how we keep it.

Anything that we want to share with the public will be done in due course. On whether or not we are married… that is something that will be known with time,” Teshna told NTV.

Wanyama is currently based in Canada where he is a player for Canada’s CF Montreal.

