WATCH: Ruto inspects Muhoozi’s ‘army’ Kampala

In honor of this day, President Salva Kiir (S. Sudan), Everiste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud(Somalia), Hussein Mwinyi (Zanzibar) will grace the event. The Heads of States will be joined by the Tanzania and Rwanda presidents.





President William Ruto was on Saturday accorded the privilege of inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) in Kampala.

The UPDF is the military team Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba recently boasted he’d use to overthrow Ruto’s administration in less than a fortnight.

Muhoozi made the claims on Twitter forcing his father to formally apologize.

President Ruto is in Kampala to attend the country’s 60th birthday celebrations. He was received by applause from the crowd and a congratulatory message from the master of ceremony when he arrived for the Independence day celebrations.

Also present at the event is South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Everiste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud(Somalia), and Hussein Mwinyi (Zanzibar) will grace the event.

Accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, President Ruto had earlier met Museveni at State House, Entebbe.

I held a fruitful discussion with H.E @WilliamsRuto at State House Entebbe this evening, we discussed matters of mutual interest to our nations and people. Ungana nami kumkaribisha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya. pic.twitter.com/Uj0iFgNg5n — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 8, 2022

Ruto’s trip to Kampala comes days after Muhoozi had a Twitter meltdown in which he suggested he’d only need a fortnight to topple President Ruto’s government.

Muhoozi also questioned former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision not to contest for a third term in August 2022 polls. The retired president was barred by law from contesting having already served two five-year terms.

Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it! — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

Muhoozi’s controversial tweets caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda.

President Ruto who is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua is also expected to meet the business community in Kampala.

