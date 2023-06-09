Why Ababu? Akothee laments revocation of Talanta Hela appointments





Singer Akothee has reacted to the revocation of appointments to the Talanta Hela Council and Technical committees by Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba.

In her Instagram page, Akothee lamented that the decision will now give her haters something to talk about.

“Ministry why? How do you just wake up and revoke my appointment just like that and you know I have haters whom I have kept on toes right from the beginning of this year?” Akothee lamented.

The Sports Technical Committee, under the Council, was under the leadership of sports journalist Carol Radull as the chairperson, while the Creative technical committee was to be chaired by comedian and radio presenter Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill.

Akothee had been appointed as a member of the creatives committee. Other member of the committee included veteran media personality and actor Jimmi Gathu, actress Catherine Kamau, social media influencer Azziad Nasenya and musician Wahu Kagwi.

The Mama Oyoo hitmaker claimed her year started so well and waking up to such bad news ruined her mood.

“The way I have kept my hater on toes. They will now have a reason to sleep….why ministry…why…” she lamented.

The revocation of the Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees was published in a Gazette Notice No 7509 dated 9th June 2023.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts has revoked Gazette Notice No. 1649 of 2023, (notice establishing Talanta Hela Council and Technical committees).”

The revocation comes about three weeks after Justice Lawrence Mugambi of the High Court suspended the programme until a case filed by Charles Mugane is header and determined. Mugane cited legal and constitutional flaws in the case he filed under certificate of urgency.

The CS had appointed the Talanta Hela Council and two Technical committees to help with the implementation of the programme whose agenda is to identify, recruit, nurture and monetise talents both in sports and creative sector.

