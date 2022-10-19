Why I shaved my hair – Nadia Mukami





Singer Nadia Mukami has been sharing her parenthood journey since she welcomed her first child with Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia has made it known that raising a child is not an easy task.

At some point, she talked about her mum helping her to raise her child, Kai.

Nadia also encouraged people to try to check on new mothers as it’s not as easy a journey as it may seem.

“The period after giving birth, those months are the hardest! The first 3-4 months of motherhood are crazy!! I survived! Please check on any new moms you know.”

She recently talked about why she decided to go bald by shaving her hair.

The mother of one said she lost her hairline when breastfeeding.

“I shaved my hair because of lactation. Whenever I breastfeed, my hair falls off and my hairline is no longer there,” she said.

Nadia went on to say that she does not regret it as it was for her son.

“I decided to chop my hair, not for anything. It’s not like I feel bad, I feel good and I am enjoying the process.”

She also talked about her determination to hit the gym to lose baby fat.

Nadia started going to the gym, but her CS wound started hurting a few months later.

“I had to pause, and you hear people say I have added weight,” she said.

“I am not putting pressure on myself. There is no need for me to pressure myself, only for me to go back through surgery. I am exclusively breastfeeding.

Other people’s opinions are none of my business. People need to understand that I have a life.”

Most celebrities have opted for cosmetic options to lose weight.

A list of them goes through the gastric bypass process, which is quite expensive.

Also known as stomach bypass or bariatric bypass surgery, this procedure creates a small pouch that bypasses the stomach and attaches to the intestine.

When asked if she would ever go through surgery, Nadia said; “I can never say no, I never judge because people go through body transformations/surgeries for different reasons.”

