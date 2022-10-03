You have too much anger! Flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir takes on DP Gachagua





Flamboyant city lawyer Donald. B. Kipkorir took on Kenya’s Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in a social media post on October 3, 2022, accusing the second in command of behaving like a Division Officer instead of a deputy president.

“Can someone advise Riggy G he is the Deputy President of 52m Kenyans and not a DO of Molo Division? His angst against leaders of yesterday doesn’t augur well.

Transformative leaders look to the future, not the past. He has too much anger within him. He must move on like most of us,” said Kipkorir.

Also read: Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone spotted with Sh15m ride

Kipkorir’s sentiments came after DP Gachagua sat down for a live television interview on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and called out several leaders from the past government administrations.

In one instance, DP Gachagua said that he was excited about the new cabinet secretaries appointed by President William Ruto unlike those in the past who “did not understand the people.”

“We got into the crisis we are in because the CSs then did not understand the people, they had no regard, never listened and never cared what the people were saying,” said DP Gachagua.

On the day he was sworn in as Deputy President, in his first national address, he hit out at former president Uhuru Kenyatta in front of state guests including presidents from 20 nations.

Also read: Another high profile death: Son of police boss shoots himself, using dad’s firearm

According to a prior Nation report, DP Gachagua accused Uhuru Kenyatta and his administration of intimidating their opponents, recording their mobile conversations and even targeting his government’s critics.

“On inauguration day, many people thought I am mischievous. I am a very truthful person. We inherited a country that is in trouble, we did not know the extent of the rot. We are going to fix it. I want to give Kenyans hope,” Gachagua said as he once again hit out at the previous administration.

In the interview, he also blamed the foreign exchange problem currently being experienced on state capture by senior people in government who owned banks.

On several occasions, DP Gachagua has also been captured on record targeting former prime minister Raila Odinga, their main competitor for the presidential seat in the recent August 2022 General Election, to the point of what some called belittling the former presidential aspirant.

“We have tremendous respect for our senior citizens. I was delighted this morning to have a tete a tete with our senior citizen former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga in Mombasa,” DP Gachagua was quoted as saying.

Also read:

Before and After: Kate Actress flaunts new body after weight loss

Frozen funds? I’m not bothered, I’m being paid as DP – Riggy G

DP Gachagua promises to reward the influencer who created ‘Riggy G’ nickname

10 top celebrities roasted for their flaws by comedians