Political excuses? Why Homa Bay Governor and MP missed president’s function

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Kaluma cited lack of means as the reason he was unable to join President William Ruto for a church service in the area.

Kaluma would have been among the leaders to welcome President Ruto to the constituency as he was attending a church service in his town.

In a statement he issued on his Twitter account, Kaluma blamed the president’s confidants for poor communication and coordination as the reason he failed to attend the service.

“I’m unable to be with you due to lack of means. Let there be better coordination in future so that the MP whose Constituency you’re visiting has information and is available to receive you,” Kaluma stated on his Twitter account.

Among the elected leaders who missed the Presidents function was Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga.

However, she was quick to issue a statement after her supporters came for her on his socials.

Ms Wanga who is a die-hard supporter of Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga gave an excuse for being away from the office however extending her welcome message to the Head of State.

“I wish to extend a warm welcome to The President on behalf of the great people of Homabay and request him to feel at home. I am, however, out of the county on official duty and will therefore be unable to join him for the church service,” she said.

Leaders from the Nyanza region who attended President’s tour include Ugenya MP David Ochieng, former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma and former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa.

Homabay county overwhelmingly voted for Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua in the just concluded elections.

Homabay County which is one of the six counties in the Nyanza region is regarded as one of Odinga’s political strongholds with a majority of the leaders elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

The Head of State was on his first official visit to Homabay which is within the wider Nyanza region a place considered as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s stronghold.

Both the Governor and the area MP were elected on the ODM ticket.

