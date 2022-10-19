Zari Hassan shades Hamisa Mobetto over claims she refused a friendship offer





South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan did not hold back her shade aimed at Tanzanian video vixen Hamisa Mobetto, the woman behind Zari’s breakup with superstar singer Diamond Platnumz.

In a TikTok video she shared earlier this week and seen by Nairobi News on October 19, 2022, Zari said she was ranting some truth about some people who felt they deserved to have what she has/had; and pretended to want to be friends.

“A lot of the time, some people will dislike you for the things that you have, and they feel that they deserve.

They feel like they deserve your man, your car, your job, or your recognition because, in their minds, you’re not that pretty, you’re not that smart, and they will hate you for that because they can’t figure out why you have the things that you have.

Why did the universe see you fit to have the things they feel they deserve over you? And that’s why people will hate you from out of nowhere.

And I’ve had to make peace with that, with the fact that there are people who think that I don’t deserve the things that I have and will always try to minimize me.

The crazy thing is that those people are the ones that want to be the closest to you. They want to know what is going on with your life.

They want to know what’s up…and I will be like, ‘Listen girl, I know you don’t like me.’

Meet up for what? You want an update!

These people want updates because they want to minimize in your life,” Zari said in the video she uploaded.

Her rant comes weeks after Mobetto gave an interview to Tanzania media where she said she had tried to reach out to Zari to be friends and for their children’s sake.

All she wants is for them to grow up as siblings considering they all share one father. Mobetto sired a son with Diamond while he was still in a relationship with Zari.

Hamisa told the media that she was already friends with Diamond’s Kenyan baby mama, Tanasha Donna, and their children were already getting used to each other as siblings.

She went on to claim that Zari hated both of them and wanted nothing to do with neither them or their children.

