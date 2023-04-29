Azeezah: I’ve never dated CMB Prezzo





With fame comes great responsibility and as such NTV’S Teen Republik host Azeezah Hashim has some clarification to make regarding her love life.

Last year, blogs were awash with news that the 23-year fast-rising emcee and voice-over artiste had accepted a marriage proposal from veteran rapper CMB Prezzo.

The news emanated from a Valentine’s Day recorded video clip that showed the 43-year-old rapper stage an impromptu visit to NRG Radio where Azeezah works, surprising her with what appeared to be a marriage proposal.

On that occasion, Prezzo lost his marbles, dropped some few love connotations then went down on one knee and popped the question live on air with Azeezah responding “It’s a yes.”

Also read: Diamond’s sister sets record straight on her ‘relationship’ with Harmonize

The excited duo would then pop champagne to the ‘yes’.

Well, whereas to many it came out as a marriage proposal, Azeezah now says that wasn’t the real reflection of the incident.

“I was never Prezzo’s fiancée, hence there’s no life after a proposal. It was never a marriage proposal, but a business proposal to be the face of Grillz by Prezzo,” Azeezah told Nairobi News.

Azeezah maintains that she has never been involved in a romantic relationship with the rapper, who for decades has been christened as a Kenyan ‘bad boy’.

“We have never dated at all,” Azeezah said.

Also read: DJ Pierra Makena – My new job at NRG Radio is ‘not permanent’

However, the two maintain a cordial working relationship.

After Prezzo’s marriage to Daisy Kiplagat collapsed in 2012, the former Big Brother contestant flew to Nigeria to propose to the late Goldie.

The two met during the BBA All-Star edition which Prezzo finished as first runners-up. But things didn’t go well between the two and they soon parted ways.

The self-styled King of Bling would then grab headlines yet again in 2016 when he proposed in front of cameras to his then-socialite girlfriend Michelle Yola.

Also read: Edday Nderitu pregnant? Just a prank!