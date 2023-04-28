Edday Nderitu pregnant? Just a prank!

Edday Nderitu, the wife of Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, shows off her baby bump. PHOTO | COURTESY

Edday Nderitu, the wife to Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki better known by the stage name Samidoh, is not pregnant as she had announced on social media.

Nairobi News has since established that the Facebook post that Edday made on Thursday evening was just a prank.

A source who is close to Edday has revealed to Nairobi News that she was just pulling her fans’ legs.

“No, it’s just a prank,” said the source who requested anonymity.

On Thursday Edday uploaded a photo herself showing off her baby bump.

“It is the most powerful creation to have life growing inside of you. There is no bigger gift. #nothingbutprayers,” she captioned the photo.

News of her “pregnancy” was warmly received by her fans on social media who showered her with numerous congratulatory messages.

Nairobi News can also authoritatively report that the picture in question was taken when she was pregnant with one of her three kids.

This is the latest twist in the love triangle involving Samidoh, his wife Edday and his baby mama nominated senator, Karen Nyamu.

There are now speculations that Edday may have made the announcement of her “pregnancy” simply to goad Ms Nyamu, with whom she crossed paths on several occasions in the past.

A few days ago Ms Nyamu, who also has two children with Samidoh, leaked a video of herself in a compromising situation with the musician.

Word has it that the musician was upset with the senator when she leaked the viral video.

Early this year, the mother of three threatened to quit the marriage insisting that she could no longer put up with polygamy.

