I was set up: Amber Ray addresses claims she consults witch doctors





Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, addressed claims that she is into witchcraft.

On September 9, 2022, a sit-down interview with her co-host, the infamous socialite said she believed this accusation would have been the first topic to be addressed in the interview but it came at the tail-end.

“The thing is, I’ve never used witchcraft on anyone. I’ve never ever. God has been so faithful to me and I feel that was one of my biggest challenges.

And the saddest part is, the person who took that photo of me holding the hens, the same person who I was accused I went to the witch doctor to bewitch- is the person who took me there and took that picture without me knowing.”

She continued, “And I saw it on social media with everyone else, I never knew that such a picture existed before that. I’ve never gotten any clear explanation about it.

I feel there was a hidden agenda because we were always together in beautiful places but you never took pictures of me.

So why would you take me to such a place and take a picture of me? I think that was where my faith was a little bit shaken but I went through it.”

Amber Ray noted, “I thank God for the people who were with me at that time and they never judged me. They used to defend me and they didn’t even know the story.

The way that picture was taken, even I would say it was witchcraft but that is not the case. Me I knew it was prayers…I don’t want to go into it because that is a topic that will make us stay here forever…” Amber narrated.

She further revealed that due to the nature of her emotional state, she couldn’t talk about the incident earlier but she’s now healed and accepted herself.

At that time, she hated God and did not want to hear anything about Him because of letting her go through such a thing where she trended for over six months and became popular.

The witchcraft accusation was made by the wife of Zaheer Jhanda, a businessman turned politician.

Zaheer and Amber got into a scandalous affair which erupted on social media, causing a section of Kenyans to insult and brand Amber all sorts of vile names for sleeping with married men.

The accusation was that Amber had gone to a witch doctor to bewitch Zaheer into loving her and never leaving her.

Zaheer and Amber eventually split as the spotlight shone on them way beyond their comfort levels.

